Jean Haden McCormick, born May 1, 1921 in Atlanta, Ga. and a resident of Ponte Vedra Beach since 1958, died February 16, 2019. She embraced faith, family and community with a sense of purpose and generosity. Her efforts produced tremendous results and enriched the lives of many. Jean enjoyed opera, bridge, needlework, reading, travel and collecting antiques, dolls and miniatures and hunted game in Florida, Wyoming, and New Mexico. Her last 12 years were spent enjoying life at Vicar's Landing.



Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John Townsend (J.T.) McCormick and grandson, C. Gavin Moore. She is survived by five children: Suzanne McCormick Taylor (Robert F.), Patricia McCormick Wainer (David S. Jr., dec.), John Haden McCormick (Lynn), Wade Townsend McCormick and Reid Tate McCormick (Jacqueline), grandchildren: Travis A. Moore (Erica), Rhyan D. Taylor, Mark A. Moore (Erin), David S. Wainer, III (Catherine), John B. Wainer (Shelley), Michael J. Wainer (Amanda), Joseph A. Wainer (Elizabeth), Selah Jean Wainer, Courtenay M. Fain (Baron), Brooks T. McCormick, Matthew W. McCormick (Lisa), John R. McCormick, Katherine B. Hubler (Brett), Stephen R. McCormick (Tamara), Constance A. Griffin (Paul), Wade T. McCormick, Jr., Margaret C. McCormick, Natalie G. Mills (Bryan), nineteen great-grandchildren and a large, extended family.



Jean and her parents, Bernice and John Wade Haden, came to Florida in the late 1920s. They settled in Jacksonville Beach where they owned the Oceanic Hotel, which Jean continued to operate until 1955.



When Fletcher High opened in 1937, Jean chose purple and white as the school colors. She graduated in 1939. As a teen, she designed and sewed her own clothes, showing a remarkable sense of style and fashion that lasted a lifetime.



Jean and J.T. were married in 1939 at Beach Methodist Church. Theirs was the first wedding in the coquina building constructed by J.T.'s father, B.B. McCormick. The couple became dedicated communicants of St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church and later Christ Episcopal Church, Ponte Vedra.



In 1978, Jean's vision and leadership inspired others to help preserve the history of the beaches by founding the Beaches Area Historical Society (BAHS). She served on the board, two terms as chair. In 2006, Jean was Volunteer Chair of the Capital Campaign to create the Beaches Museum & History Center. The old Florida style building is the centerpiece of a park which includes extensive archives, historic restored structures, permanent and changing exhibits and venues where events draw thousands of visitors each year.



Jean organized the Study Club, was president of the Jacksonville Beach Junior Womens Club and member of the Azalea Garden Circle and Women of Christ Church. She was a Founding Member of the Women's Board at Wolfson Children's Hospital. Jean was also a mentor, supporter and advisor to benefit the opening of the Rhoda Martin Cultural Heritage Center. She served on the board of The Friends of the Library at Jacksonville University and was involved at the Episcopal School of Jacksonville in it's early years.



Jean became an avid researcher of McCormick and Oesterreicher family genealogy, establishing J.T. and his descendants as Descendants of Florida Pioneers. She also supported the McCormick family's Scottish heritage through the Clan Maclaine of Lochbuie of which she was a life member; also as a long-time member of the Saint Andrew's Society of Jacksonville. Her heartfelt enthusiasm was contagious, her friendships and collaborative ideas knew no boundaries.



The family will hold a burial service Saturday, February 23, 2019, 10 am, at the McCormick Cemetery, 11120 McCormick Road, Jacksonville, Fl. 32225. Mrs. McCormick's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. A reception celebrating her life will be held from 1-3 pm at the Beaches Museum, 381 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, Fl. 32250. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Jean McCormick Founders' Fund at the Beaches Museum, 381 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, Fl. 32250 or in her honor to Wolfson Children's Hospital, 800 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, Fl. 32207. Arrangements are under the direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL. Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019