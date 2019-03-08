Resources More Obituaries for JEAN CURRAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JEAN KENNEDY CURRAN

Mrs. Jean Kennedy Curran 96 passed away peacefully Thursday February 28, 2019 in Jacksonville. She was born in Jacksonville on December 8, 1922 to George Wallace Kennedy and Willye Stetson Kennedy. She was a lifelong resident of Jacksonville. She was predeceased in death by her husband of over 50 years, Frank Clifford Curran. She grew up in Avondale and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and Florida State College for Women (FSU), where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.

She was a local pioneer in the field of Special Education, receiving her Masters of Education at Jacksonville University. She worked for Duval Public School system for thirty-one (31) years at several schools, as well as at the district level. She was a member of the Stetson Kindred of America. Locally, she was a member of the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club for over 70 years and a former member of both the Deerwod and San Jose Country Clubs. In addition, she was a long time member of the Lakewood Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter Deborah C. McLaughlin and son Barlow F. Curran (Nancy) both of Jacksonville as well as her son George K. Curran (Karen) of Franklin, TN. Her grandchildren are Shannon J. McLaughlin, Jacksonville, Kelly L. Johnston (Brian) Ormond Beach, Katie J. Curran, Jacksonville, F. Chris Curran (Jen), Baltimore, MD and Jen L. Wilcox (Taylor) of Missoula, MT. Her great grandchild include Graham and Claire Johnston, Ormond Beach, Tyler Shewsbury, Jacksonville, Carter and Hudson Curran, Baltimore, Hannah, Josiah and Caleb Wilcox, Missoula. She was predeceased by brothers W. Stetson Kennedy, and George W. Kennedy, Jr., sisters Martha K. Falk and Betty K. Ray and grandson Barlow F. Curran, Jr.

A Memorial Service will be held at Lakewood Methodist Church at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday March 9, 2019with Reverend Donald Thompson officiating. Memorial Donations may be made to Lakewood Methodist Church, 6133 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida 32217.

Arrangements are under the care of National Cremation Society Jacksonville.