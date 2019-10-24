|
|
Marthone
Jean-Marie W. Marthone, 89, St. Augustine, formerly of Miami, passed away October 23, 2019 at the Moultrie Creek Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti and moved to Miami 20 years ago. He just recently moved to St. Augustine 6 months ago. He had worked as an accountant until his retirement and he was of the Catholic Faith.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday October 26, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday October 25, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
He is survived by three sons, Weiner Marthone, St. Augustine, Jean-Robert Marthone, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jean Winer Pascal, McDonough, GA; daughter, Kethia, Canada; grandchildren, David, Charita, Madeline, Christian, Jon Anthony, Raven, Robin, and other grandchildren.
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019