Jean McFarland Hayes

Jean McFarland Hayes Obituary
HAYES
Jean McFarland Hayes, of Severna Park, Maryland, passed away on February 21, 2019. Jean was born in Jacksonville, FL on September 12, 1934 to her parents, Othello and Eloise Wright McFarland. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Oscar Eugene Hayes; son Gregory, (Cynthia) and Granddaughters, Abigail and Sveltlana, Severna Park, MD, son Bradley Hayes of Arlington, VA. Jean graduated from Landon High School in 1952, and the University of Florida, with a degree in Education in 1956, and married her husband in June of the same year. She worked for Hughes Aircraft Company in Culver City, CA, and Planning Research Corporation of McLean, VA.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 2, in Fernandina Beach. Contact June Buck for details (904) 261-9529.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 1, 2019
