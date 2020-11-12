Miller
Jean Reedy Miller passed away peacefully after a short illness, on Friday, November 6 in Jacksonville. She was 86 years old. She was born in Ellicott City, Maryland on January 21, 1934. Jean married the love of her life, Raymond O. Miller in Maryland and later relocated to Jacksonville in 1975. During their retirement, Jean and her husband Ray traveled the world. She also enjoyed spending time with her 5 children, 5 grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Jean was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and also belonged to St. Monica's Circle at Christ the King Catholic Church. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Jean was pre-deceased by her husband, Raymond, and her survivors include; daughters, Gail Hicks (Ron), Laura Andrew, Susan Danhauser (Ron) and Julie Miller-Steffen (Pete); son, Charles Miller (Peggy); grandchildren, Michael Andrew (eMber), Thomas Hartley (Alex), Emily Hartley Gabriel (Jeff), Brooke Miller, and Anna Miller; great-granddaughter Harper Hartley; sister Elaine King (Richard); sisters-in- law Joan Ehrman and June Reedy and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 23 at Christ the King Catholic Church. A private burial will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Due to COVID, services will be limited to family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic School, 9800-3 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville, Florida, 32256, or Community Hospice Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL (904) 288-0025.
