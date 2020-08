ODUMJean Amber Odum passed away on August 23, 2020. The daughter of Samuel K. Amber and Montaha Amber. She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Odum. Janie was a life long resident of Jacksonville. She attended Andrew Jackson High School, FCCJ, and FSU. She was a devout Christian. Her most cherished memories are those of her service as a school crossing guard at the corner of Heidi and Heath and the many young lives she learned to love.Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com