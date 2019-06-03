Stevens

JEAN MARIE KEESEE STEVENS, was born March 22, 1927 in South Boston, Virginia to Mamie Lee Douglas Keesee and Clifton Glass Keesee. Jean left us on Friday, May 31, 2019 while laughing and joking with her caregivers one minute and stepping into glory the next when God answered her prayers and took her home.

Her laughter is now Joy as she is in the presence of her heavenly Father and all her family that were waiting for her: her Mom and Dad, her sisters Lois Burch and Eloise McLaughlin, her brothers Elvin Keesee and S. B. Keesee, her husband Harry Joe Stevens and her daughter, Nancy Leigh Stevens Vilardo.

Jean Worked in Dr. Gilbert's office as their Bookkeeper/Office Manager for many years. After retiring she and Steve spent six months each year in Blowing Rock, North Carolina camping and visiting with friends and family and six months at home in Jacksonville.

Jeans' greatest pleasure was being with her Church family where she started teaching Primaries and then finished her teaching, when she started losing her eyesight, with the "heaven bound" senior ladies. (Wouldn't you love to have shared in her recent "class reunion!)

Knowing that Mom is exactly where she wants to be lets us share in her "Joy" and fills the "hole" she left in our hearts with peace. Pat and Rick Farmer, Sr., Amy and Rick Farmer, Jr., Audrey and Charlotte Farmer, Lisa and Steve Farmer, Ben and Patrick Farmer and all those she shared her life with.

Services on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 with the Viewing at 10:00 A.M. and the Services starting at 11:00 A.M. at HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERMEAD FUNERAL HOME, 127 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, Florida. Followed by Graveside Services at Jacksonville Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, gifts to: Community Hospice of Northeast FL, 4266 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257, will pay forward for the next person in need of care. Please post words of comfort at www.hardage-giddensrivermead.com.

