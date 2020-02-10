Home

Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
tAYLOR
Jean Taylor, 85, passed away at Beach House in Jacksonville Beach. She was predeceased by her husband and love of her life, Coach Jack Taylor. She is survived by her daughter Juli Weaver (Mike), grandsons Michael and Taylor Weaver, and son Jim and his family.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 12th, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, 3600 3rd St S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an Alzheimer's .
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
