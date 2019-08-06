|
Laughlin
Jean Willoughby Fontenot Laughlin passed away peacefully after a long illness on August 4, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. Jean was born on June 21, 1935, in Tabor City, North Carolina. She married Marion Joseph Fontenot in 1954 and had three children. At the age of 40, Jean attended Paris Texas Jewelers College and became certified in Jewelry Manufacturing and Repair. At age 42, she became certified in Gemology. Ten years later, she was back in Paris, TX teaching classes in jewelry repair and manufacturing and helping to rewrite and update their program. In 1986 Jean and her son, Randy B. Fontenot, opened First Coast Jewelers in Atlantic Beach. They were successful and four years later opened their second store in South Jax Beach, from which she retired at age seventy.
Jean had three children, Joey Fontenot (Linda) of Houma, LA, Randy Fontenot (Nicole) of Destin, FL, and Shari Alaine Fontenot Siefert (deceased). Jean is survived by her two sons, six grandchildren (Brian, Amanda, Emily, Rebecca, Andrew, and Jeffrey Fontenot), three great-grandchildren, and her sister Betty Verswyvelt. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Marion Fontenot, her second husband, Scott Laughlin, and her daughter Shari.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Melissa Sandefur, Hattie Edwards, and Todd McCallum for their friendship and assistance to Jean during her illness. A private celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2019