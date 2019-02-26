HOLEVA

Jean Y. Holeva, age 86, passed away peacefully on Friday February 22, 2019 at her residence in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on October 14, 1932, in West Palm Beach FL, to Marshall and Alma Yenawine. She remained in Clewiston until she was 6 years old and then moved to Jacksonville. She graduated from Lee High School and went on to Nursing School at St. Vincent's from 1951 to 1954 where she received her RN degree. She continued to work at St. Vincent's in the maternity ward. She married the love of her life Frank and they remained in Jacksonville where they raised their family. She is survived by her children; Marie Holeva, Joe (Angela) Holeva, Cathy (Aldo) Farrahi, Helen (Richard) Ussery and Mike Holeva. One of her biggest joys in life were her 7 grandchildren; Morgan, Misa, Luke, Jamie, Jake, Cameron and Arden. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Frank. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who always put others first.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 1:00pm at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9800 Baymeadows Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32256.

Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.

