Herrington
Jeanette Louise Herrington of Jacksonville, FL passed peacefully in her sleep at Arbor Terrace Ortega Memory Care. It was in the early morning hours as she answered the Lords call on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the age of 77 years young. Jeanette was born on September 5, 1942, in Orlando, Florida to the late Gladys Marie and Clarence Warren Clapper.
She married Clinton Herrington in 1967 and they were married for 46 years until he went to be with our Lord in December 2013. She was a loving and "spoiling" Aunt to her 3 nieces from her Sister Rose and to her niece from her Brother Jerry. She claimed them all as "Her Girls" since she never had children of her own. She loved spending time with her family and friends and she was lovingly known as the lady with a Big Heart. She loved helping so many people, not only her family but her neighbors, the teachers she worked with and some very dear friends that she had over so many years. She even loved one friend so much that when her friend had no one to help her with doctor appointments and surgeries, Jeanette was right there for her and took great care of her friend. And NOW this friend has been paying it forward by coming to see Jeanette every Wednesday for the past 5 years and 10 months. Jeanette also had a love for all animals. Once a baby squirrel fell from the nest and was injured, so Jeanette brought the baby squirrel into the house, showed her husband and they both decided to take care of this baby. So her husband built a cage and together they hand raised this baby squirrel and they even let the baby run about their home at which time the baby would always run up the curtains. Once the baby was finally all mended and healed from its injuries, they released the squirrel back out into the wild where God intended for it to be. Jeanette always had her cats and dogs and loved every minute with her (fur babies) animals. Her family cannot remember a time she did not have any animals in her home. Jeanette also loved her plants and she would often say "a day with your hands in some dirt is a good day". Those who truly knew her, know she is now in Heaven playing with every animal she sees and digging in the dirt to grow the best and sweetest vegetables and the most beautiful flowers ever. She will truly be missed by so many of us.
She was proceeded by her husband Clinton Herrington, her loving Parents Gladys Marie and Clarence Warren Clapper, her baby brother Jerry Clapper.
She is survived by her sister Rose Marie Brinson of Jacksonville, FL, her 4 nieces Janice Blanton (Barry) of Jacksonville FL, Linda Bamberger (Ken) of Melrose, FL, Teresa Moore of Jacksonville, FL, Gladys Clapper of Jacksonville, FL, 4 great-nephews, 2 great-nieces, 7 great-great-nephews, and 5 great-great-nieces and countless wonderful friends.
Jeanette had a fulfilling career as a Special-needs Paraprofessional with the Duval County School Board. She found so much joy and fulfillment working with children and their families. She was also a member of Shindler Drive Baptist Church for many years.
A Reception-viewing will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 11:00, am to 1:00 pm with Hors d'oeuvres in the chapel of Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32221. The Funeral Services will be held immediately following the viewing at 1:00.
The Grave Side Service will be held at Chapel Hills Funeral & Cemetery at 850 St Johns Bluff Rd N Jacksonville, FL 32225 with a full Procession by Police Escort.
In Lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donation to be made in the name of Jeanette Herrington to the Alzheimer's Foundation and you can make your donation on their website at www.alzfdn.org or you can mail a donation to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th floor, New York, NY 10001 or you can also make a donation to the building fund at Shindler Drive Baptist Church, 7100 Shindler Drive, Jacksonville, Fl 32222
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019