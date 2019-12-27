Home

Jeanette Mkhachen, 91, passed away peacefully, in her sleep on December 26th, 2019. Born December 19th, 1928, she spent 45 years of her cherished life in Damascus, Syria before immigrating to North America. Jeannette was a deeply passionate, talented, fierce woman who truly cared about her family more than anything else in this world.
She is survived by her dear sons Tony (Bernice), Marwan, Simon (Claudia), grandchildren Celine, Christine, Christian and Natalie. Mrs Jeanette Mkhachen can now rest in paradise with her devoted husband Ibrahim and loving son Pierre. She will be immensely missed.
Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 at St. Ephrem Syriac Catholic Church, 4650 Kernan Blvd. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, the Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
