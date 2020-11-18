1/1
Jeanne Atkinson
1924 - 2020
Atkinson
Jeanne Vance Atkinson, age 95, left this world surrounded by her family at home in Jacksonville Beach on Sunday, September 6, 2020. The youngest of four children, she was born on October 16, 1924, in Dawes, West Virginia to Robert Vance and Iva Lee (Bennett) Vance. In 1951 Jeanne married Charles Wesley (Charlie) Atkinson, and they moved with their daughter Kasey to Jacksonville Beach in 1959. The family joined Beach United Methodist Church where they were active members for over 50 years. An avid supporter of the church in a variety of ways, Jeanne was especially dedicated to singing in the choir. Jeanne sang in the church from the time she was 3 years old when the pastor would announce, "Now we will enjoy a song by little Jeanne Vance." She and her best friend Betty Jane Johnson sang with the local dance bands in her young adult years. She enjoyed giving her time and talents to the United Methodist Women organization, teaching adult and youth Sunday School classes and attending bible studies. Her love of music and her infectious joy followed Jeanne wherever she went, and she will be remembered for the light and love she brought to her family, her friends, and her community. Jeanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charlie, her sisters Elaine Vance and Irene Vance Houck (Elmer), and her brother Chester Ray Vance. Left to honor and remember Jeanne are her daughter Kasey Peters (David); her granddaughters Dr. Katie Myers (Adam) and Becky Mendez (Manny); and her great-grandchildren Gabriel Myers and Nichole, Jamilyn, and James Mendez and her dearly loved nephew Neal Houck (Cheryl). As per Jeanne's request, a private graveside service will be held at a later date with Carmen Johns officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jeanne's name to the Children's Home Society of Jacksonville, Florida at 3027 San Diego Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207. Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home is proud to serve the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home
850 St Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville, FL 32225
9046419755
