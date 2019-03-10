CLAPP

Jeanne Donahoo Clapp, age 82, born in Jacksonville, FL and a resident of San Diego, CA for the past 55 years, passed away on Friday, the 22nd day of February 2019.

The daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John W. Donahoo, she became very talented at an early age in playing the piano. She was the first participant at the age of ten to perform a solo at the Friday Musicale. She had several presentations thereafter and was very successful. When she was fifteen years old, she was invited by the late Episcopal minister, Kenneth Barta, to be the first organist at the St. Peters Episcopal Church on Timuquana Road in Jacksonville, FL. In her senior year Robert E. Lee High School, she was elected Chaplain of her senior class, was honored as an Outstanding Graduate and was also one of four girls selected as Thanksgiving Sponsors on the sidelines for the Gator Bowl during the Lee v. Jackson football game. Upon her graduation, she entered Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, VA. She met Wiley Clapp while in college and they moved to San Diego, CA to be married. He became a Marine Officer and served several years in Viet Nam. She remained in California and was hired by Macy's department stores. Upon his return, they were divorced.

She is survived by her son, Mitchell Clapp, and her brothers, John W. Donahoo, Jr. (Patty) and Thomas M. Donahoo (Hazel).

Services will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4129 Oxford Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210 .

Arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church or a .