|
|
FEATHERSTONE
Jeanne Rooker Featherstone, 92, of Jacksonville passed away on May 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held on June 15, 2019 at 11am at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville in the Hobson Auditorium, corner of Church and Hogan streets. Visitation will be from 10 – 11 am. A private inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 7 to June 9, 2019