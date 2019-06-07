Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Featherstone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Featherstone

Obituary Condolences

Jeanne Featherstone Obituary
FEATHERSTONE
Jeanne Rooker Featherstone, 92, of Jacksonville passed away on May 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held on June 15, 2019 at 11am at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville in the Hobson Auditorium, corner of Church and Hogan streets. Visitation will be from 10 – 11 am. A private inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 7 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.