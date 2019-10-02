|
|
McIntyre
Jeanne Leech McIntyre passed away on September 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, F. Raymond McIntyre, Jr., her parents Elizabeth and Henry Leech of Live Oak, Florida, and her sister, Mary Elizabeth Leech Bales of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Jeanne attended Arlington Hall in Washington, D.C. and graduated from Florida State University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She then graduated from the New York School of Interior Design while also attending the Parsons School of Design. Since her marriage, Jeanne resided in Jacksonville.
She is survived by her three children Jeanne McIntyre Ridder (Tony) of Pebble Beach, CA., Dorothy Meredith McIntyre of Jacksonville, FL., and her son F. Raymond McIntyre, III (Mary) of Atlanta, GA.; and three grandchildren Constance Ashford McIntyre, F. Raymond McIntyre, IV, and Mallory Candler Dobbs.
Jeanne was a member of the Junior League of Jacksonville, the National Society of Colonial Dames, the Florida Yacht Club, the Timuquana Country Club, St. Marks Episcopal Church, and the Acacia Garden Club.
The family will be holding a private graveside service at a later date.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019