Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 781-9262
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne McIntyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Leech McIntyre


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jeanne Leech McIntyre Obituary
McIntyre
Jeanne Leech McIntyre passed away on September 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, F. Raymond McIntyre, Jr., her parents Elizabeth and Henry Leech of Live Oak, Florida, and her sister, Mary Elizabeth Leech Bales of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Jeanne attended Arlington Hall in Washington, D.C. and graduated from Florida State University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She then graduated from the New York School of Interior Design while also attending the Parsons School of Design. Since her marriage, Jeanne resided in Jacksonville.
She is survived by her three children Jeanne McIntyre Ridder (Tony) of Pebble Beach, CA., Dorothy Meredith McIntyre of Jacksonville, FL., and her son F. Raymond McIntyre, III (Mary) of Atlanta, GA.; and three grandchildren Constance Ashford McIntyre, F. Raymond McIntyre, IV, and Mallory Candler Dobbs.
Jeanne was a member of the Junior League of Jacksonville, the National Society of Colonial Dames, the Florida Yacht Club, the Timuquana Country Club, St. Marks Episcopal Church, and the Acacia Garden Club.
The family will be holding a private graveside service at a later date.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now