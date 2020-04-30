Rhodes
Jeanne Hoffman Fehler Rhodes died on March 27, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida, at age 98. She was born in Jacksonville on October 23, 1921 to parents Wallace and Jessie "Bea" Hoffman. She grew up in the Riverside area of Jacksonville, graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, attended Florida State University, and graduated from Jacksonville University. She was a lifelong member of The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. Over her lifetime, she belonged to the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She resided for twenty-five happy years in San Marco with her husband Marshall.
Jeanne devoted her life to her family and is survived by the "light of her life", her son, J. Richard Fehler of New York City. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John R. Fehler and Leonard Marshall Rhodes and her son, Steven Wallace G. Fehler. She is also survived by her nephew and wife, Donald and Carol White and her niece and husband, Judy and Jeff Kirwan.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, Jeanne was buried privately at the Oaklawn Cemetery.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.