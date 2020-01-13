|
|
Rogers
Beverly "Jeanne" Rogers
August 7, 1956 – January 4, 2020
Beverly "Jeanne" Rogers, age 63 of Ponte Vedra Beach, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Cypress Village Rehab after a brief, 2 month battle with cancer.
She was born on August 7, 1956, to the late Kenneth and Julia (Jackson) Rogers, and was raised in South Amboy, NJ. Following graduation from St. Mary's High School in South Amboy, Jeanne attended Middlesex County College. She relocated to Daytona Beach, Florida where she married Frank "Trip" Trpisovsky and was blessed with the birth of their son, Joseph.
She was a hard-working and dedicated employee, working many years as an agent for aviation insurance before becoming a loan processor for a mortgage company as well as a major banking institution.
Jeanne was happiest with the sand beneath her feet and the ocean by her side. Many years of family vacations to Daytona Beach as a child convinced her that she wanted to spend her adult life in Florida. She loved to walk the beaches of Ponte Vedra and could be found there most days, enjoying the sunshine and ocean breeze. She was an avid music lover, backyard gardener of beautiful flowers, and collector of sharks teeth and shells. There was nothing more important to her than her friends and family. She took great pride in her son, Joey. She loved watching her #1 son fish and surf, finding much joy in his many accomplishments. She loved visiting Mayport with her partner Dave and had fond memories of their travels together to Las Vegas, California, and Hawaii. Together, they were loving parents to their Jack Russell Terrier, Jack. She will be greatly missed by her many, wonderful friends in both Florida and New Jersey, especially her lifelong best friend, Laurie Phillips Marcinczyk. Jeanne will be remembered by all those who loved her for her quick wit, bright smile and her kind spirit.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Rogers and her mother, Julia (Jackson) Rogers. She is survived by her son, Joseph F. Trpisovsky, her true pride and joy; her loving partner of 30 years, Dave Pitkin and the entire Pitkin family; sister Mary "Bunny" Kutz; brothers C. Kenneth Rogers and J. Thomas Rogers; niece Rebecca Murphy and her husband Eric; nephew Brian Kutz; grand-niece Savannah Murphy and grand-nephew Mason Kutz.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home located at 3600 3rd St. South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250, from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Pets for Vets Inc., P.O. Box 10860, Wilmington, NC 28404. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home..
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020