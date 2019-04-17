BEVIS

Jeanne Zimmerman Bevis, age 93, past from this life at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital, in Chipley FL, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born on December 20, 1925, to the late George and E. Louise Zimmerman, in Rochester, New York. Jeanne earned her living as an Administrative Associate for the Coca-Cola Company; she has also been a resident of the Chipley, FL, area since 1996, where she became a valued friend of the Chipley Library, and participant in the Chipley Women's Club.

Jeanne is preceded in death by both parents; her husband, Lawson Howard Bevis; and her son, Lawson Howard Bevis, Jr. She is survived by two daughters: Sally Bevis Holder of Chipley, FL; Cassandra "Sandy" Bevis Locke and husband, John B. Locke, of Talladega, AL; daughter-in-law, Valerie Bevis of Milton, FL; four grandchildren: Amy Elizabeth Locke, John Aaron Locke, Troy Lawson Bevis, and Rachel Marie Bevis; two great-granddaughters; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. EST, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Culley's Meadowwood Memorial Park Cemetery, in Tallahassee, FL, with Reverend Tim Brigham officiating. The visitation will take place from 5:30-7:00 P.M. CST in the Brown Funeral Home Chapel, located in Chipley, FL. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.