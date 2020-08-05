1/1
Jeannette Currie
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Currie
Jeannette Ossi Currie, 84 passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born in Jacksonville, FL on June 18, 1936, to Aziz and Hiate Ossi. Jeannette is a life long resident of Jacksonville and worked for many years as a Key Puncher for the Seaboard Coastline Railroad. Jeannette married Charley Currie in 1976 and they raised three children. Jeannette loved being a homemaker and her whole life revolved around her grandchildren. She is survived by Charley, her loving husband of 44 years; daughter, Sharon Storey (Jim); son, Ronald Politowski; sisters Julia Ossi (Fareed), Josie Ossi; brothers George Ossi (Jackie), John Ossi (Sue); sister-in-law Margo Ossi and five grandchildren. Jeannette was predeceased by her parents, brother Jimmy Ossi and daughter Connie Politowski. Jeannette overcame many physical challenges throughout her life and yet she greeted each day with a smile.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:30 am at Evergreen Cemetery, 4535 N. Main St., Jacksonville, FL with Father Rodolfo Godinez officiating. Arrangements being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211, 904-744-8422,
www.corey-kerlin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved