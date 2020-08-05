Currie
Jeannette Ossi Currie, 84 passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born in Jacksonville, FL on June 18, 1936, to Aziz and Hiate Ossi. Jeannette is a life long resident of Jacksonville and worked for many years as a Key Puncher for the Seaboard Coastline Railroad. Jeannette married Charley Currie in 1976 and they raised three children. Jeannette loved being a homemaker and her whole life revolved around her grandchildren. She is survived by Charley, her loving husband of 44 years; daughter, Sharon Storey (Jim); son, Ronald Politowski; sisters Julia Ossi (Fareed), Josie Ossi; brothers George Ossi (Jackie), John Ossi (Sue); sister-in-law Margo Ossi and five grandchildren. Jeannette was predeceased by her parents, brother Jimmy Ossi and daughter Connie Politowski. Jeannette overcame many physical challenges throughout her life and yet she greeted each day with a smile.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:30 am at Evergreen Cemetery, 4535 N. Main St., Jacksonville, FL with Father Rodolfo Godinez officiating. Arrangements being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211, 904-744-8422, www.corey-kerlin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com