Jeannette Potts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Potts
The funeral service for Jeannette Potts will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at the Samuel C. Rogers Jr. Memorial Chapel 4315 North Main Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Friday, June 26th, 2020 at the mortuary.
Interment in Evergreen Cemetery.
Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Funerals by T. S. Warden
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Funerals by T. S. Warden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 765-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved