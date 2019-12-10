|
|
Weidman
Jeannine M. Weidman passed away peacefully Nov 26, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. Born in W .Palm Beach, FL on Sep. 26, 1944 to Bernard L. French and Mary Madeline (Billie) Manucy French. At an early age, she moved to St. Augustine, FL where she attended St. Agnes School and St. Joseph's Academy graduating in 1962. Shortly after graduating she entered the banking industry from which she retired in Dec 2007. She had a short break as a homemaker from January 1972 – Sept. 1979 at which time she resumed her banking career. She met her husband Harold, of 50+ years, when she was 6 years old; they reunited in 1957 and married in Jan 1969. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word for all. She enjoyed making crafts. Making Christmas ornaments was her favorite thing to do since her favorite time of year was Christmas and she would decorate anything and everything. She was called "Mrs. Claus" by her friends and colleagues. But most of all, she loved her family. If she called you "friend," you were family. She was predeceased by her parents and grandson James Alexander McClatchy. She is survived by her husband and soulmate, Harold, daughter, Kilianna (Phil), son Joseph, grandchildren Christopher McClatchy, Christian Scott, Mikaila Scott, Sydnie Zelaya and great grand- sons Dominic Zelaya and Jaice Martin.
She is also survived by her sister Sharon (Michael) Jeffries, and brother, Jerry (Rozanne) French, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday December 14, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Hwy St. Augustine, FL
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019