Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
529 Kingsley Ave.
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 264-1233
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
529 Kingsley Ave.
Orange Park, FL 32073
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Trumpet In Zion Fellowship
6007 Seaboard Avenue
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
1959 - 2020
Jeffery Jones Obituary
Jones
Pastor Jeffery Brian Jones transitioned on Saturday, February 29th.
He is survived by his wife, Cassandra; his children: Damien, Bryan, Quiana, Jaleesa, and Jasmine. He also leaves his mother, Jeanette Jones, brothers David, Kenneth, and Ronnie, and sister Valerie, as well as a host of other family members and friends.
Homegoing arrangements have been made with Aaron & Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, Florida 32073.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
