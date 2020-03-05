|
|
Jones
Pastor Jeffery Brian Jones transitioned on Saturday, February 29th.
He is survived by his wife, Cassandra; his children: Damien, Bryan, Quiana, Jaleesa, and Jasmine. He also leaves his mother, Jeanette Jones, brothers David, Kenneth, and Ronnie, and sister Valerie, as well as a host of other family members and friends.
Homegoing arrangements have been made with Aaron & Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, Florida 32073.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020