Jansen
Jeffrey Layne Jansen, 74, of Tallahassee, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Jeff was a loving husband, father, and Pawpaw. He was born on April 22, 1945, to Frederick William Jansen and Margaret Lenore Bennett Jansen in Kokomo, Indiana. Jeff proudly and honorably served our country in the US Air Force and served in the Army Reserve until 2005. Jeff graduated from Florida State University with a degree in Political Science in 1972. He was a dedicated long-time member of the Tallahassee Elks Lodge #937.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Lenore Jansen. He is survived by his wife, Julia Gillette Jansen; his two children, Clifton "Cliff" Jansen (Amanda) of Jacksonville, Florida, and Kristin Wiley (Trey) of Jacksonville, Florida; Barbara Jansen, mother of his two children; four grandchildren, Hayden Jansen, Nathan Jansen, Brooklyn Wiley, Jansen Wiley; two stepchildren, Jennifer Rigdon of Fort. Collins, Colorado and Jeffrey Rigdon of Tallahassee, Florida; three brothers, Frederic Jansen (Vickie) of Anderson, MO, Phillip Jansen (Ella-Rae) of Jacksonville, Florida; twin brother Gregory Jansen (Patty) of Canton, Georgia; sister, Angela Jansen Carter (Jimmy) of Savannah, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 20th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Tallahassee Elks Lodge.
Memorial donations can be made to Tallahassee Elks Lodge #937, Tallahassee, Florida.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019