Jeffrey Patrick Bethel
Bethel
Jeffery Patrick Bethel born 4/14/1979 passed away on 6/5/2020. A wonderful soul who will forever be missed. Jeffery loved surfing, fishing, and making all his friends laugh. Now joining his lovely Father and Brother to always be the angel he was on earth. Survived by his son Ian Bethel, his wife Christy Bethel, Mother Cindy Bethel Duffy, and Brother John Bethel.
We will love and forever cherish the jokes, movie quotes, and walks on the beach. Rest in peace to the greatest man that we all were given the opportunity to be touched and loved by.
Celebration of life will be May 2021.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
