Jeffrey Philip Rexford passed away March 12th at the age of 58. He leaves behind his loving wife of 36 years, Rosemarie Oppedisano Rexford, his son Nicholas and wife Darla Rexford, son Matthew and wife Alix Rexford, and son Alexander Rexford, his granddaughters, Mila, Arianna, and Josephine Rexford. He also leaves behind his parents Carl and Gwen Rexford; Theresa Oppedisano, his sister Ann McClaughry, brother, Brad and numerous other loved ones. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter Sophia Rexford and his father-in-law, Anthony Oppedisano. He retired as Command Master Chief of the United States Navy and most recently a Site Manager at the UF Proton Therapy Center for Cancer Treatment.

The wake will be held at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211, Sunday, March 17th from 1 pm to 5 pm. There will be a service held at the funeral home on Monday, March 18th at 10:30 am followed by burial services at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218 at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations to would be greatly appreciated.