Schueler
It is with great sadness that the family of Jeffrey T. Schueler of Orange Park, FL announce his passing on May 12, 2020. Jeff was born on June 26, 1974, in Texas. Jeff was a life-long resident of Orange Park. Jeff attended Orange Park High School and attained his certification in paintless dent repair from Dent Wizard. Jeff traveled the country repairing vehicles that incurred storm damage and was known for his talented craftsmanship. Jeff enjoyed fishing, arts and crafts, gardening, watching the Jaguars with his dad, and spending time with his family. Jeff also loved his friends and his Tom Bush work family. The light of Jeff's life was his brilliant daughter Ava who will be attending the University of Central Florida in the fall. Survivors include his daughter Ava; parents Dr. Arthur M. and Diane McHugh Schueler; Mary Schueler; brother Dr. Mike Schueler and wife Alisha and nephew John Michael.
Memorial services will be held at Jacksonville Memorial Gardens on Saturday, June 6 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to a money tree to go directly to his daughter Ava for college.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.