Jeffrey Scott Maninger, 56, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away August 23, 2019. He was born on December 22, 1962, in Jacksonville, FL to parents Glenn and Debbie (Rivers) Maninger. Mr. Maninger was a heavy equipment mechanic and loved fishing in his free time. He loved to help people and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Mitchell Scott Maninger; brothers, Buddy Maninger, Steven Maninger (Deborah) and Johnny Maninger (Ann); sisters, Mary Maguire (Mac), Lorie Whitley, Barbara Bauman, Glenda Blocker (Snap) and Sharon Wiley and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, August 30, 2019, in the Broadus-Raines Chapel with Dr. Tim McDaniel officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until service time. Interment will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
