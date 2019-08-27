Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broadus-Raines Funeral Home
501 Spring Street
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
904-284-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Maninger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Scott Maninger

Add a Memory
Jeffrey Scott Maninger Obituary
Maninger
Jeffrey Scott Maninger, 56, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away August 23, 2019. He was born on December 22, 1962, in Jacksonville, FL to parents Glenn and Debbie (Rivers) Maninger. Mr. Maninger was a heavy equipment mechanic and loved fishing in his free time. He loved to help people and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Mitchell Scott Maninger; brothers, Buddy Maninger, Steven Maninger (Deborah) and Johnny Maninger (Ann); sisters, Mary Maguire (Mac), Lorie Whitley, Barbara Bauman, Glenda Blocker (Snap) and Sharon Wiley and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, August 30, 2019, in the Broadus-Raines Chapel with Dr. Tim McDaniel officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until service time. Interment will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now