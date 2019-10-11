Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 979-3200
Resources
More Obituaries for Jemel David
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Jemel Naif David

Add a Memory
Dr. Jemel Naif David Obituary
David
Dr. Jemel Naif David Jr., 78 of Grayson, GA passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, after an 8-month battle with metastatic melanoma. Jemel is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda; 3 children and their spouses: Meredith and Matthew Wilken, Dr. Allison and Brian Ranck and Jemel and Lucinda David; 3 grandchildren, Eli David, Landon & Amelia Wilken; and 3 bonus grandchildren, Peyton, Sydney, and Beau Wilken. The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Dr. Jemel Naif David, Jr. will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the church. Interment will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 12:00 PM at The Evergreen Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jemel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now