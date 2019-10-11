|
Dr. Jemel Naif David Jr., 78 of Grayson, GA passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, after an 8-month battle with metastatic melanoma. Jemel is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda; 3 children and their spouses: Meredith and Matthew Wilken, Dr. Allison and Brian Ranck and Jemel and Lucinda David; 3 grandchildren, Eli David, Landon & Amelia Wilken; and 3 bonus grandchildren, Peyton, Sydney, and Beau Wilken. The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Dr. Jemel Naif David, Jr. will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the church. Interment will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 12:00 PM at The Evergreen Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com
