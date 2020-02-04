Home

Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 781-9262
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
View Map
HAMMOCK
Jene Hammock of Jacksonville, FL passed away on Feb. 1, 2020. He was born in Meherrin, VA on Feb. 29, 1940. He retired from CSX Railroad after 35 years of service. Jene was a deacon at Park Lane Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Kay of 51 years, son Brett (April), stepchildren Evelyn and Jim (Holly), 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Jene's family will be receiving friends on Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 at 10 am for a visitation at Hardage-Giddens Riverside 7242 Normandy Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32205. His Celebration of Life will begin right after at 11am. His family will then bring him to his final resting place at Riverside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch. Hardage-Giddens Riverside is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
