|
|
Smith
Jeneal Deaver Smith passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Orange Park, FL. She was born on February 13, 1938 in Hope Mills, NC to the late Edith and Cicero Deaver.
Jeneal married Nelson Smith on December 16, 1979 and they enjoyed staying active and traveling the world. She was an avid tennis player and a life-long educator, retiring from Orange Park High School.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Nelson Smith.
Jeneal is survived by her sisters, Martha Turner (Dick) of Hoover, AL and Brenda Deaver of Jamestown, TN; niece, Stephanie Keffer (Chris); nephews, Michael Turner (Amy), Stephen Coleman, Jason Coleman (Angela) and David Coleman (Stephanie); great nieces, Olivia Keffer and Ainsley Coleman; great nephews, Nathan Keffer and Wyatt Coleman.
A memorial service will be held on today, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 245 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073. Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073, (904) 264-1233 is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeneal's name to Grace Episcopal Church or Melanoma Research Foundation, 1420 K St NW 7th floor, Washington, DC 20005 or Haven Hospice, 745 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32065.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020