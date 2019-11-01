|
Jenna O'Connell Butler, 33, of Jacksonville, FL went to be with the Lord on October 27, 2019. There will be a Celebration of Life on Monday, Nov. 4 at 11 am at Cedar Hills Baptist Church, 4200 Jammes Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32210, with a reception to follow. Jenna will be remembered for her compassionate heart, free spirit and loving devotion to her family. Jenna is preceded in death by her Father, Joe O'Connell, and Grandfather Huey Watkins. She is survived by her Husband Byron Butler, Daughters Brenna, and Vera, Mother Ellen O'Connell, Mother-in-Law Gwen Butler, Father-in-Law Paul Butler, Grandmother Polly Watkins, Sister Jamie Callahan (Tim), Nephews Elijah and Noah along with numerous Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, and Friends.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019