Lockett
Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Jennie Lockett will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, June 6, 2020, at The Soutel Chapel. She is survived by sons, Anthony & Michael Edwards; grandchildren; siblings, Betty, Ernest, Robert & Kent (Alicia) Edwards, Gloria Hobbs, Bobbie (Bennie) Wright, Joyce (Benny) Lewis; other relatives and friends. Because of the love of her family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.