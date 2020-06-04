Jennie Lockett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lockett
Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Jennie Lockett will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, June 6, 2020, at The Soutel Chapel. She is survived by sons, Anthony & Michael Edwards; grandchildren; siblings, Betty, Ernest, Robert & Kent (Alicia) Edwards, Gloria Hobbs, Bobbie (Bennie) Wright, Joyce (Benny) Lewis; other relatives and friends. Because of the love of her family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
The Soutel Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-924-9400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved