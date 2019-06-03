PASEY

Jennie Pasey, 92, passed away on June 1, 2019. She was a loving and supportive mother and a friend to many.

Jennie was born in Havana, Cuba in 1926 and immigrated to New York with her family. In 1933 she moved with her family to Jacksonville, Florida where she attended Andrew Jackson High School Class of 1944. Jennie met and married Roland Pasey. Jennie was a founding member of the River City Peace Makers and loved quilting. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Fredal Flauman, and her beloved husband, Roland. She is survived by her two sons, Marc Alan(Nancy) and Jay Marshall Pasey; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne Pasey, and John Marcus Pasey; two great-grandchildren, Jack Henry Pasey and Presley Ann Pasey.

May her name always be for a blessing.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5th in New Center Cemetery (43rd and Liberty Streets), Jacksonville with Rabbi Shira Rosenblum of the Jacksonville Jewish Center as Officiant. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025

