Burna
Jennifer L. Burna, 47, loving daughter and mother passed on March 16, 2020 after a long battle with stage IV breast cancer. Jennifer first came to the Mayport / Jacksonville area in 1978 with her family when her dad was stationed in USS FORRESTAL. Over the years she lived in many parts of the country as her dad changed duty assignments.
In the Mayport area she attended Finegan Elementary School, Fletcher High School and graduated from Florida State College Jacksonville. She is a high school graduate of Olympic High School in Silverdale, Washington.
Jennifer is survived by her wonderful and talented daughter Melanye; her father Richard; her sister and brother Candice and Richard II. She was proceeded in death by her mother Bonnie.
The Burna family wishes to express their deep appreciation and thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and staffs at both Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Cancer Specialist of North Florida for making Jennifer's final days comfortable and peaceful.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made in Jennifer's memory to Cancer Specialists of North Florida.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020