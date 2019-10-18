Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mandarin Presbyterian Church
11844 Mandarin Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mandarin Presbyterian Church
2501 Loretta Road
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Halbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Halbach


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jennifer Halbach Obituary
Halbach
Jennifer Halbach went to be with the Lord on October 16th, 2019. She is survived by her Husband Victor Halbach III her Mother Noemi Maisonave-Rodriguez and her Sister Susana Rodriguez.
Jennifer was born on September 22nd, 1972 in Brooklyn NY. She moved to Florida at age 15 and attended Nease High School and graduated from the University of North Florida with a BA degree in Public Relations. While she had a background in Technology her passion was in public relations. She worked for various banks and other enterprises including healthcare and retail. She had a specific talent for interior decoration and enjoyed preparing for various occasions. She was a member of the Mandarin Presbyterian Church and enjoyed being involved with women's groups and various other church activities.
A memorial service will be held at Mandarin Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 26th at 11:00 AM at the Loretta Road Campus – 2501 Loretta Road Jacksonville, Florida 32223. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions be made to the HELP Ministry of Mandarin Presbyterian Church and mailed to the church at 11844 Mandarin Road Jacksonville, Florida 32223.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.