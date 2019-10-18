|
|
Halbach
Jennifer Halbach went to be with the Lord on October 16th, 2019. She is survived by her Husband Victor Halbach III her Mother Noemi Maisonave-Rodriguez and her Sister Susana Rodriguez.
Jennifer was born on September 22nd, 1972 in Brooklyn NY. She moved to Florida at age 15 and attended Nease High School and graduated from the University of North Florida with a BA degree in Public Relations. While she had a background in Technology her passion was in public relations. She worked for various banks and other enterprises including healthcare and retail. She had a specific talent for interior decoration and enjoyed preparing for various occasions. She was a member of the Mandarin Presbyterian Church and enjoyed being involved with women's groups and various other church activities.
A memorial service will be held at Mandarin Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 26th at 11:00 AM at the Loretta Road Campus – 2501 Loretta Road Jacksonville, Florida 32223. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions be made to the HELP Ministry of Mandarin Presbyterian Church and mailed to the church at 11844 Mandarin Road Jacksonville, Florida 32223.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019