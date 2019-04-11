|
|
Attorney Jennings Henry Best, age 93, a Purple Heart Recipient, passed away on April 7, 2019.
Atty. Best leaves to cherish his memory and experiences, his caring daughter, Mrs. Valorie Best Wallace; his adored grandsons, Atty. Frederick Douglas Wallace IV and Dr. John Wallace (Mahi); cherished great-grandsons, John Noel Wallace and Ethan Noah Wallace; sisters-in-law, Gloria Best and Constance Best and cousins, other relatives and many caring friends.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1824 Prospect Street, Rev. Dr. Marion A. Wise, Officiating. Interment at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Viewing Sunday from 4-6PM at the mortuary.
Arrangements entrusted to: A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd.,
(904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 11, 2019