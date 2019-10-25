|
Davidson
Jenny Lynne Davidson, 59, of Fleming Island, Florida, passed away October 19. Jenny, daughter of W. H. and Joyce Davidson, was born July 8, 1960 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. She attended St. Johns Country Day School, Robert E. Lee, and FCCJ. Her church was Green Cove Springs United Methodist. After employment at Florida Bandag, the family business, Jenny refinished antiques at her studio 420 Walnut Street and restored much of the Old Jail, historic Clay Courthouse, and buildings in Sebastian, Florida. Jenny created thousands of costumes for Winter Guard, dancers, plays, and the Nutcracker. She is survived by her parents, son Corey Dalton Freeman, brothers and sisters William and Pat Davidson, Heather Harley-Davidson, Lesley Davidson and her daughter Cameron, and Guy and Amanda Davidson, niece Brittany (Spencer) Alphonso and children Lynae, Malaya, Waylon, and Earving Alphonso, her nephew Warren Thomas Michael (Alexandra), and son Warren Thomas Michael IV. Also, her Uncle Eugene and Aunt Jeanne Fahnert of Rocky River, Ohio and many cousins, Elizabeth Fahnert, Reams, Boyces, Pappenhagens and cousins in the U.K. and South Africa. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019