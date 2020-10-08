1/1
Jenny Joann (Hathaway) Rhymes
{ "" }
Ryhmes
Jenny Joann (Hathaway) Rhymes age 80 passed away peacefully on October 5 2020 at her home. she was born April 3rd in Jacksonville, FL. She is proceeded in death by her husband Donald Rhymes and their son Scott Rhymes. She worked at Lil Champ convenient store for many years as a Store Manager. Joann lived her life to the fullest Thrift-shopping, playing cards and enjoyed most of all cooking for her family. She is survived by her children Donald (Sharon) Rhymes, Debbie (Kelly) Macfadden, Jorja Rhymes, Tym (Dana) Rhymes, Terrell (Pam) Rhymes, Patricia Lara and Sharanda (John) Frederick,17 grandkids,13 great-grandkids, sisters Betty (Robert) Willis, Shirley (Mike) Williamson, brother Hilly (Francine) Hathaway and numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, 1 pm at John and Sharanda's house 11757 Simmons Road Jacksonville, Florida 32218.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
John and Sharanda's house
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service
6615 Arlington Expressway
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 323-4299
