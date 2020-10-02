1/1
Jeremy Kent Mathes
Mathes
Jeremy Kent Mathes, 59, Orange Park, died unexpectedly September 23, 2020 at Flagler Hospital. He was born in Adair, Missouri and had resided in Orange Park for several years. He retired from the US Navy after 20 years of service as a Petty Officer. He was a veteran both Desert Storm and Desert Shield.
A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday October 9, 2020 at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
He is survived by three children, Joshua Mathes, Orange Park, Jessica Mathes, Jacqualynn "Jackie" DeWeese, both of Jacksonville; sister, Denise Beasley, Cameron, Missouri; and 1 granddaughter, Coralynn Harakal.
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
