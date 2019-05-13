Ginder

Jeremy was born in Evanston, IL on February 26, 1945 to Marion and John Sisk to the delight of her big sister, Kate. John Sisk worked for a major US corporation, so the family was always subject to transfer with stops in South Bend, IN, St. Louis, MO, Orlando, FL, Rochester, NY, Oxen Hill, MD, Philadelphia, PA and Jacksonville, FL.

Jeremy graduated from Jacksonville University with a Bachelor's Degree in Science. Jeremy enjoyed two fulfilling careers, the first as a 2nd grade teacher and second as a senior market specialist for Blue Cross Blue Shield. Upon retirement, Jeremy enjoyed reading, preparing gourmet foods (something she and Kate especially enjoyed during their time together), taking cruises with her husband, Ed, and their "cruise group", and interacting with their many friends. Jeremy was admired for maintaining many active friendships - some of which have continued for over 70 years!

She leaves behind her husband, Ed Raube (Atlantic Beach), her son Allen Ginder (Allison), her two adoring grandchildren, Hayden Grace Ginder and John Allen Thomas Ginder, her wonderful sister and best friend, Kate Randall (George), her niece Laurie Mahieu, grand niece and nephew Kelli and Kyle, her many close cousins the Delaney and McCormick families, and her beloved long time friends.

A celebration of Jeremy's life will take place in Atlantic Beach on June 7th at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jeremy's name to The Episcopal School of Jacksonville https://www.esj.org/support-episcopal/the-episcopal-fund/ - please add in the additional information box in memory of Jeremy Ginder. Arrangements are under the direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.

