FRANTZ
Jeri (Geraldine Von Genk) Frantz passed away April 2, 2019 after a long illness. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be 6:00 P.M. Monday April 29, 2019.
The family will receive friends (1) hour prior at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd, Jacksonville, Fl 32211.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Daniel Anne Mc Graw Hospice Caring Center at 4715 Worrall Way, Jacksonville Florida, 32224
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 21, 2019