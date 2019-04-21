Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeri Frantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeri (Geraldine Von Genk) Frantz

Obituary Condolences

Jeri (Geraldine Von Genk) Frantz Obituary
FRANTZ
Jeri (Geraldine Von Genk) Frantz passed away April 2, 2019 after a long illness. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be 6:00 P.M. Monday April 29, 2019.
The family will receive friends (1) hour prior at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd, Jacksonville, Fl 32211.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Daniel Anne Mc Graw Hospice Caring Center at 4715 Worrall Way, Jacksonville Florida, 32224

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now