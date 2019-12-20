Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
2212 Emerson Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 399-4150
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Bess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Bess


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jerome Bess Obituary
Bess
Mr. Jerome Glenn Bess (61) made his transition on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Jacqueline; children, Martae, Jerome, Jr., Jerrell, Joshua, Roderick and Adrenne; twin brother, Gerald; and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing Services will be held 9:00am, Sat., Dec. 28 at the Hopewell Church-Mandarin Campus, 3990 Loretto Rd, Dr. Gary L. Williams, Sr., Pastor. Mr. Bess will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Dec. 27 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Southside Chapel and Sat., from 8:30am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Riverside Memorial Park. Services Arranged by the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -