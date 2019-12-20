|
Bess
Mr. Jerome Glenn Bess (61) made his transition on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Jacqueline; children, Martae, Jerome, Jr., Jerrell, Joshua, Roderick and Adrenne; twin brother, Gerald; and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing Services will be held 9:00am, Sat., Dec. 28 at the Hopewell Church-Mandarin Campus, 3990 Loretto Rd, Dr. Gary L. Williams, Sr., Pastor. Mr. Bess will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Dec. 27 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Southside Chapel and Sat., from 8:30am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Riverside Memorial Park. Services Arranged by the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
