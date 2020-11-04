Beresch
Jerome Joseph Beresch, 83, of Fleming Island, FL passed away November 2, 2020.
Jerry was born August 23, 1937 in Perth Amboy NJ. After graduating from New Brunswick Technical School with a drafting degree, he was employed at Raritan Copperworks as a welder and fitter. He also held a brief position as a dance instructor for Arthur Murray dance studios. At age 18, Jerry enlisted in the US Navy where he proudly served our Country for 4 years aboard the USS Everglades Destroyer Tender ship based in Norfolk, Va. After his honorable discharge, he returned to NJ & married his sweetheart Joyce in 1961. Always an entrepreneur at heart, he and his 2 brothers-in-law began their own business—Consolidated Contracting & Maintenance (CC&M) which they ran in the Central NJ area. Jerry, Joyce, and their daughter, Danielle, moved to Deerfield Beach, FL in 1967 where together with Jerry's mother & sister, Dolores, they began their family business, the Poinciana Motel, which they would operate until Jerry's retirement in 1987. In 1992 Jerry & Joyce moved to their dream home in Fleming Island, FL. Jerry was an active member of both Sacred Heart Parish of Fleming Island & St. Catherine of Sienna of Orange Park. He was a dedicated volunteer with his wife Joyce for many organizations, most notably Recovery Inc., and the Knights of Columbus where he became a Grand Knight & Faithful Navigator for several years. Jerry enjoyed many hobbies & talents such as home improvement & repair, oil painting, landscaping, dancing, socializing, and travel; his favorite indulgences were chicken wings & beer, meatball hoagies, cherry shakes, chili dogs, and a good slice of pizza, Which he said was hard to come by! (He was said to also enjoy a glass of Jameson whisky on occasion!) When out at social events, Jerry made it his mission to ensure that no one was left out sitting on the sidelines, ensuring that everyone felt included & welcome. Forever remembered as a loving Man of integrity, humility, and a great sense of humor, Jerry's deep faith in God was reflected in the way he lived his life... always sacrificing himself for the sake of others.
Jerry is predeceased by his beloved wife Joyce. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle (Wayne) and sister, Dolores, as well as many nieces, nephews, and an abundance of loving friends and relatives.
A visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, Monday, November 9, 2020 in the Jacksonville Memory Gardens Chapel. A Mass and Christian burial will be held at 1:30 pm, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Saint Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Orange Park. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Challenge Enterprises of North Florida in Jerry's memory.
