Williams
Jerry Austin Williams, age 90, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at home in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born February 14, 1930, in San Antonio, Texas to parents Homer Prentiss Williams and Sally Kennedy Williams. Jerry graduated Robert E. Lee High School in 1948 and immediately entered the U.S. Air Force, joining the 125th U.S. Air National Guard. He served active duty in Japan from 1950 until 1952. He returned to the 125th U.S. Air National Guard and later joined the U.S. Air National Guard 202nd "Red Horse" unit, until retirement in 1990. Jerry served his country and the U.S. Air Force for an honorable 42 years.
Jerry was known for his friendly smile and cool, calm and laid-back manner. His keen wit and explosive sense of humor remained with him until the end. Jerry was an avid sportsman and his lifelong favorite activities were golf, fishing and hunting. His favorite teams were the University of Florida Gators, Atlanta Braves, Washington Redskins and Jacksonville Jaguars. Jerry and long-time best friends, aka "The Fun Dogs", enjoyed playing an old Louisiana card game, "Boo-ray". In his last years, he loved attending grandchildren, David and Addison's, little league baseball games and school performances.
His survivors are his wife of 31 years, Barbara; sister, Nancy Noe Nichols; sons, Stephen (Lorina) Williams; Mark Williams; stepson, Mickey (Carole) Gardner; stepdaughters, Sandy McKinnon; Christy (Steve) Booher; 9 grandchildren: Jennifer, Kyle, Taylor, Austin, Courtney, David, Addison, Heather, and Brittany; 6 great-grands: Landen, Javen, Hunter, Avery, Charlotte, Berkley; numerous nieces and nephews, especially nephew, Bobby Williams who was diligent in concern and care of his Uncle Jerry. Jerry is predeceased by his parents, Homer and Sally Williams; son, Terrance Robin Williams; brothers Charles Allen Williams and Homer Prentiss Williams, Jr.; sisters, Johnnie Ruth Johnson and Betty Sue Lewis.
Graveside services will be held on October 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Jacksonville Memory Gardens, 111 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, Florida 32073. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or a charity of your choice
. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Community Hospice & Palliative Care for their support in his final days.
Friends are encouraged to share remembrances of Jerry below
