Funeral services for Jerry D. Smith, 86, who passed away on November 7, 2019, will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM from the graveside in Evergreen Cemetery (Gate #5) with her grandson Bro. Eric Reynolds officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service at the graveside. Mr. Smith was born in Greenville, South Carolina and was a resident of Jacksonville, Florida. He was a longtime business owner and a Veteran of The U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict. He was preceded on death by his loving wife of 32 years, the late Dorothy J. Smith. Survivors include his 2 daughters, Debra Smith Eaton (Ray Theed), and Teresa J. Smith (Darrell); 2 step sons; 3 step daughters; 2 sisters, Barbara Harrington and Jean Rogers; 1 brother, Al Smith; Numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019