Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Hagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Hagan

Add a Memory
Jerry Hagan Obituary
Hagan
Jerry Glen Hagan, 72 of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on December 21, 2019. Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a musician, construction worker and jack of all trades. He loved to travel, ride his motorcycle and help others with whatever was needed. Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lenora; sons, Eric (Tammy), James (Staci); five grandchildren, four great grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews, and many extended families.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -