Hagan
Jerry Glen Hagan, 72 of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on December 21, 2019. Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a musician, construction worker and jack of all trades. He loved to travel, ride his motorcycle and help others with whatever was needed. Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lenora; sons, Eric (Tammy), James (Staci); five grandchildren, four great grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews, and many extended families.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019