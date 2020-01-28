Home

Jerry Jones


1948 - 2020
Jerry Allen Jones 73 passed away on January 25, 2020. He was a resident of Jacksonville FL. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Edwin Jones and Billie Ruth Shelton of Tennessee. Survivors, his wife Gladys Dianne Jones, children Jerry Jones, Charles (Michelle) Jones, Allen (Lynn) Thrift, grandson Wesley Thrift, brother, and sister Karen (Robert) Arrowood, nieces, and nephew Michael Arrowood, Serena Weeks, Regina Hewitt, and great-niece Emma Arrowood, friends Bj Atkinson and Lisa Jones. There will be no services. First Coast Cremation will be handling the cremation
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
