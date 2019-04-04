LINDER

Dr. Jerry L. Linder died peacefully at home on March 27, 2019 in Orange Park, Florida. He was born on January 28, 1939 in Omaha, Nebraska to Arthur Leroy Linder and Mary M. Rogers Linder, both deceased.

He is survived by his wife Sharon K. Linder, son Jerry L. Linder, Jr. (Beth), daughter Cindy S. Linder, grandchildren Drew, Jake, and Eric, and sister Susan L. Gordon (Barry).

Dr. Linder pursued his undergraduate studies at Creighton University and Washington University, and graduated from University of Nebraska School of Dentistry in 1964.

He was a life member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and also served in the US Navy. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, one of the founders of the Orange Park Rotary Club, the founder of the Black Creek Eagle Scout Recognition Dinner, and an Eagle Scout. In addition, he was avid family genealogist and historian, and a member of the Clan Campbell Society of North America.

The family extends a special thank you to Betty Barlow and family and Northeast Florida Community Hospice for their care during the past several months.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00AM at Orange Park Presbyterian Church, 1905 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073 with a reception immediately following at Holiday Inn, Orange Park, FL.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rotary Club of Orange Park, PO Box 445, Orange Park, FL 32067, Black Creek District Eagle Recognition Dinner-NFC, 521 Edgewood Avenue S., Jacksonville, FL 32205, and Northeast Florida Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.

Arrangements by Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home. Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 4, 2019