Jerry Marrero of Chicago, IL, has been called home to rest.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Murphy and father Jerry Murphy. He leaves behind four loving sisters, Shirley Murphy, Shiri Feliciano, Jasmin Murphy, and Santana Murphy. He also leaves behind his two sons, Julian and Gabriel Marrero.

Jerry was a witty and charismatic person with a unique sense of humor that always kept you laughing and kept you on your toes. Jerry had a great sense for style was quick to let you know that your stylish decisions were subpar. Whether it be him adjusting your outfit or giving you a new hairstyle, he continued to make his mark on the world everyday and touched everyone's heart in the process. Jerry was entertaining and loved to sing. He kept a smile on everyone's faces by singing of all his favorite songs and quoting all of the best movies.

Most importantly Jerry was a man who loved his family. He would do anything for his two sons. He loved his sisters dearly and while every family goes through there trials and tribulations, no matter what the issues were, he was still committed to protecting and backing his family no matter what.

Every day was not Jerry's best day but the good times with him are what we will always remember from him. Today, his family and friends would like to honor his life and his kind soul as they preserve his legacy. God has called home one of his angels to finally rest. We love you and miss you. Till we all meet again.